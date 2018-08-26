Vijay Rupani: Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary to be celebrated over two years

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on Friday to hold a two-year celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi beginning this Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Chairing a meeting that planned out the calendar for the celebrations, Rupani said that beginning October 2, a prayer meet would be held in every town, city and village of Gujarat at 7 am, and that he would be present in the prayer meeting in Gandhi’s birth place at Porbandar.

