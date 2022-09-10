Vijay Rupani appointed BJP incharge of Punjab, Chandigarh

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani has been appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) Prabhari (incharge) for Punjab and Chandigarh.

The development assumes significance as this will be the first major responsibility given to Rupani by the party high command since his ouster as CM of Gujarat last year.

Rupani was picked to be party in-charge by BJP president J P Nadda, according to an official communication by party’s national general secretary and headquarter incharge Arun Singh.

Rupani’s appointment comes along with 22 other such appointments for various states of the country by the party authorities.