Vijay Rupani: 36 PSA oxygen plants will be set up in 22 government hospitals in Gujarat

The Gujarat government is planning to set up 36 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen generation plant in 22 state-run hospitals to tide over the shortage of oxygen in the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

The oxygen demand in Gujarat has risen to 1,190 metric tonne (MT), of which almost 1,000 MT is being provided by the Centre, Rupani stated in a tweet on Thursday. His tweet also mentioned that the number of oxygen beds that stood at 16,045 on March 15, has risen to 54,579 in 1,269 hospitals in the state.

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday pointed out that the state government has raised a demand for 1,200 MT of oxygen, whereas the allocation by the Centre is only 900 MT, which is 25 per cent less compared to the demand. The HC order also mentions that a PSA oxygen plant takes about two weeks to be installed.

“The Centre is providing us some of the PSA oxygen plants. The Gujarat government has also placed orders with some vendors and some of the firms will donate… we are trying to expedite the setting up of the plants,” said an official from the health department. Last week, while inaugurating a PSA oxygen plant at a dedicated Covid hospital in Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the Centre will provide 13 PSA oxygen plants through PM Cares.

“These plants that will be set up in Gujarat are of varying capacity and will be set up as per the size of the hospital. Some of these plants can generate 1,000 to 250 litres of oxygen per minute,” the official added.