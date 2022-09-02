Vidya Samiksha Kendra begins mid-day meal data integration

The Gujarat education department’s Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) has started integration of mid-day meal (MDM) data with existing data and analysis of students’ enrolment, attendance, learning outcomes, drop-outs, school accreditation and monitoring of schools, teachers and block and cluster resource centre co-ordinators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to the VSK in Gandhinagar on April 18 this year, had raised concerns over malnutrition among children in Gujarat and suggested that the state government use a similar technology-enabled advanced system to sensitise people and improve nourishment levels among children. Following the PM’s advice, the VSK started collecting data of 15.74 lakh government school students from July 30.

“Daily data of over 15 lakh students out of total 55 lakh students of government schools from Class 1 to 8 taking mid-day meals have already been shared by schools and analysed at the VSK. As suggested by the Prime Minister, process for 100 per cent integration of School Health Programme (SHP) and MDM along with Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana schemes has started,” secretary education Vinod Rao told The Indian Express.

“Work on ‘Poshan App’ is being planned for this data entry and tracking of these schemes along with evaluating corrective measures in improving nutrition levels of school-going children in the state,” added Rao.

One platform is being created at VSK for a common data base for MDM, health department and education department.

During a virtual interaction with the cluster resource centre (CRC) co-ordinator of Ambaji Jayeshbhai Patel, Modi had suggested use of technology to sensitise people on the right amount of calories required.

“We are running the Poshan Abhiyan. If we create similar charts and tell students that with eating this you get this many calories and student tick marks what she eats in a day… if the student herself understands how much calories she has taken in a day, it will help them to evaluate the daily calorie intake,” he had said.

Advertisement

The VSK monitors 55,000 primary and secondary schools and handholds 4 lakh teachers to help improve learning outcomes of 1.2 crore students. Over 1,000 crore data sets has been collected for over one crore students over the past two-and-a-half years. For instance, the pattern emerging from periodic tests such as the subject in which the student performed bad can be accessed with the help of artificial intelligence.

VSK is also being used for interoperability of data systems-for data systems that exist in silos. For instance, student and teacher attendance data, CRC app data, semester assessment, CCC monitoring data, U-DISE, periodic assessment tests (PAT).

Further, for easy access and quick decisions, the CCC will soon house all head of departments (HoDs) of the education department at the School Education Centre for which a building is under construction on the same campus.