Videos show women in Valsad village entering dry wells to seek water, govt steps in: ‘Pipeline leak repaired, supply now normal’
The videos show one woman purportedly climbing into a dry well and filling water pots for other women who lower their pot into the well by ropes, or men with ropes with one end anchored to rocks and another tied to their waist lowering themselves into deep pits to fetch water.
A VILLAGE in Valsad district that has been facing water scarcity was badly affected when eight of its wells went dry and the group water supply scheme also faced a disruption following pipeline damage. Videos of women and men purportedly climbing into dry wells seeking water from the bottom went viral on Friday. However government officials told The Indian Express the problem had been resolved on Thursday.
The videos show one woman purportedly climbing into a dry well and filling water pots for other women who lower their pot into the well by ropes, or men with ropes with one end anchored to rocks and another tied to their waist lowering themselves into deep pits to fetch water. Sources told The Indian Express these were from Moti Palsan village of Kaprada taluka in Valsad district which has been facing a water shortage since the beginning of this week.
Kaprada Taluka Development Officer Anand Patel told IE, “The village has eight wells and during the summer season, they get dried up. The villagers were receiving tap water through the State government’s Astol group water supply scheme, in which water is pumped from the Madhuban dam and supplied via a pipeline network to various villages on the hilly terrain, including Moti Palsan in Kaprada. There was a leak in the water supply pipeline network, resulting in a disruption to the water supply. The network was repaired last (Thursday) evening, and from Friday onwards, the villagers started getting water supply. The villagers are now happy.”
A resident of Moti Palsan village, who did not wish to be named, said, “Kaprada taluka receives heavy rainfall every year in the monsoon. There are eight wells that fill during the monsoon season, but they dry up during summer. The village lies in hilly terrain and its population is around 1,000 to 1,200 people. The main occupation is farming and animal husbandry. The villagers get water through taps from the Astol Group Water supply scheme. The main water supply line had been damaged for a long time and despite regular representations, no action was taken. The villagers made a video of a woman entering a deep well to fetch water and uploaded it on social media, noting down the details of the location of the area. The villagers had been fetching water in the same way for a long time. After the video went viral on social media, the authorities took action and the leak was repaired on war footing on Thursday evening. On Friday, the villagers started getting regular water supply.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
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