Videos show women in Valsad village entering dry wells to seek water, govt steps in: ‘Pipeline leak repaired, supply now normal’

A VILLAGE in Valsad district that has been facing water scarcity was badly affected when eight of its wells went dry and the group water supply scheme also faced a disruption following pipeline damage. Videos of women and men purportedly climbing into dry wells seeking water from the bottom went viral on Friday. However government officials told The Indian Express the problem had been resolved on Thursday.

The videos show one woman purportedly climbing into a dry well and filling water pots for other women who lower their pot into the well by ropes, or men with ropes with one end anchored to rocks and another tied to their waist lowering themselves into deep pits to fetch water. Sources told The Indian Express these were from Moti Palsan village of Kaprada taluka in Valsad district which has been facing a water shortage since the beginning of this week.