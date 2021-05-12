Video of dance at wedding in Anand: Sarpanch, 8 others arrested

Nine persons, including the Chamara village sarpanch in Anand, have been arrested for violating Covid-19 protocols after a video of a wedding procession emerged in social media where several people are purportedly seen dancing without masks, police said Tuesday.

In view of the Covid pandemic, a night curfew between 8 pm to 6 am has been imposed in Anand and 35 other cities in Gujarat and under the norms no wedding processions are allowed.

According to police, the incident took place on May 8 night at the wedding of Suresh Padhiar, nephew of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sarpanch of Chamara village Raju alias Balwant Padhiar, at the village in Anklav taluka. In a video of the procession shared on social media, people were seen dancing without wearing masks or following social-distancing norms.

A police team from Anklav police station was sent to the village to investigate. “The sarpanch, Raju alias Balwant Padhiar, informed us that his nephew’s wedding took place on May 8. He had not taken any permission for the DJ show or the procession, and that the people seen in the video were not wearing masks,” a police official at Anklav police station said.

Anand superintendent of police Ajit Rajian said the police have registered offence against the organisers while nine key people have been detained. “The event was held inside a private farm to avoid the police. The function was intended to be kept secret. They had spread the message among the attendees to hide any information from others,” the SP said.

Police have identified Raju Pad-hiar, Arvind Padhiar, Kuldeep Padhiar, Dharmendrasinh Padh-iar, Pradipsinh Padhiar, Kiransinh Padhiar, Prahladsinh Padhiar, Arjunsinh Padhiar, besides the DJ. All accused have been booked under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 269 for negligent act likely to cause the spread of infection of a disease and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

This comes days after a video of hundreds of women, with steel pots (kalash) on their heads taking out a procession from Nava-para village to Baliyadev temple in nearby Nidradh village on May 4 flouting social-distancing norms emerged. Ahmedabad rural police arrested 46 people, while a show-cause notice was issued to Sanand Mamlatdar last week.