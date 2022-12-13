‘Wake up before 2024’: At victory rally in Gujarat’s Asarwa, Jignesh Mevani urges people to agitate for change

Less than four days after winning the Vadgam seat in Gujarat on a Congress ticket, Jignesh Mevani took out a victory roadshow at Asarwa and urged the public to hit the streets, not be afraid of agitating against the ruling BJP, and to usher in a revolution, keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in sight.

With hundreds jostling for space to hear his speech at Kalapinagar on Monday, Mevani said, “For those who pressed the lotus button this time, no worries, it is your independent choice, but they will still get oil cans for Rs 3,000, gas cylinders at Rs 1,100, and tomorrow morning you will be filling your petrol worth Rs 100 (a litre). If you still have not understood, you need to wake up and understand before 2024. Direct descendants of Hitler have brought 157 seats…The coming days are going to be tough. I have come here to speak the truth.”

Garlanding a bust of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during the roadshow, Mevani added that BJP is “systematically” diluting the purpose of reservation for the marginalised in jobs in “Gujarat and across the country” by doing away with government jobs altogether and opting for privatisation. “All the institutions established by the Congress are gradually being sold off. BSNL was established by Congress and Narendra Modi sold it. Air India was established under Congress and Narendra Modi sold it. Naa rahega baans, naa bajegi bansuri (the flute cannot play if there is no bamboo in the first place). Reservation will be implemented only if such institutions remain as government institutions. On the other hand, the attacks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution…But remember the cyclical way of history. They say, ‘Aayega toh Modi hi’ but understand that ‘Jayega toh Modi hi’,” Mevani said, amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Urging people to prepare for the 2024 elections, Mevani implored people to pledge that they, their families, and their neighbours and friends “will not vote for BJP till their last breath”.

“There is a conspiracy going on at both Delhi and Nagpur (RSS headquarters) to eliminate all poor, marginalised, tribals, Dalits and Muslims. To counter this, we will have to take to the streets. In 2015-16 when I was not an MLA, I believed that we had to be on the streets to bring about a revolution for change. In 2017, when I became an MLA, then too in my speech I said we have to be on the streets, and in 2022, when I have been elected again, I am repeating that without agitating on the streets, there cannot be any change,” Mevani said.

“Without public agitation, there has never been any kranti (revolution). Revolution has never been effected through Assembly or Parliament. In Assembly or Parliament, you can voice your opinion, make schemes, policies and laws, have policy-specific discussions etc. but until the youth in Gujarat and the country are not on the streets agitating, your lives are not going to see any change….,” Mevani further added.

“History will ask you that could you not have suffered a few blows of police batons, spent a few nights in jail, have few FIRs registered against you to counter these Manusmriti believers who are burning Ambedkar’s Constitution in Delhi streets, those who are destroying Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution phase-wise in state after state…If you are not fighting these Manuvads, then there is no significance of your youth…Understand the utpat, the tandav (ruckus/uproar) that these Manuvads will cause after 2024. These people have written that they believe not in Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution but in Manusmriti. These are the words of RSS, that Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution should be thrown into the sea. These are the people who have won 156 seats. Remember this…There are 5,000 MLAs in the country. But why did Assam police come for only me? There is a reason. What is the reason? There is only one reason – I am trying to create awareness among people on their agenda, only because of that,” said Mevani.

Noting that people tend to forget the dismal quality of lives the common and marginalised person lives for 364 days of the year on election day, Mevani said that while 15 papers of government jobs’ recruitment exams had leaked, lakhs have been oppressed by being forced to take up outsourced jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not include this in his poll promise or guarantee that this situation will improve.

Adding that BJP signifies “fake Ram Bhakts”, Mevani cautioned on the communal polarisation that the party banks on. “We need to examine why our fight (against BJP) falls short, why our movement weakens…They have divided society into Hindus and Muslims…In my constituency of Vadgam, people from across Gujarat come for Maa Ambaji’s darshan. But the worshippers are never armed with swords. Those who go to Dwarka are never armed with tridents. Those who undertake a pilgrimage to Dakor do not have swords or tridents, they all have faith…Religion is a personal choice…When Muslims go to Ajmer they do not have swords in hand. Then you need to ask yourselves, who is the one arming you with swords and tridents? It is the ones whose sons and son-in-law are being settled in America and London….They are the ones arming Thakore, Devipujaks and Dalits,” Mevani said.

“…(those) talking and teaching about rashtravad (nationalism) are the ones who released the 11 rapists of Bilkis Bano, who killed her three-year-old daughter and murdered three others…the fake Ram Bhakts released them, welcomed them, garlanded them, fed them sweets and said we released them because these gang rapists had ‘good sanskar…And they are the ones teaching (us) about nationalism?” Mevani asked, urging people to agitate for change.