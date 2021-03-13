Victims’ kin move High Court for documents, permission to visit ICU

Family members of three patients who died in the Shrey Hospital ICU fire in August 2020, have moved Gujarat High Court seeking its directions to the retired judge DA Mehta Inquiry Commission to permit the victim families to be examined (File Photo)

petitioners.

Taken up for hearing on Friday by the court of Justice Vipul Pancholi briefly, the matter is expected to be heard further on March 16.

Petitioners Kalpit Shah, who lost his grandfather and uncle, and Samir Mansuri, who lost his brother in the Shrey Hospital blaze, were represented by senior advocate Percy Kavina.



The petitioners submitted that while the inquiry commission had summoned the petitioners for giving evidence, the petitioners were not aware of the chargesheet and thus requested for the documents.

They also sought permission to visit the Intensive Care Unit of Shrey Hospital where the fire claimed eight lives on August 6, 2020. The petitioners contended that even in the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, the inquiry commission headed by Justice Nanavati allowed the victims’ families to see the coach that was the scene of crime.

However, the petitioners were informed that they are not entitled to the documents and the commission commented that the petitioners were indulging in “dilatory tactics”. “Without relevant documents, the witnesses would not be able to point out the truth,” the petitioners submitted.



When asked for details on court proceedings, Kavina said, “No comments.”

The inquiry commission was first constituted in August 2020, headed by retired judge KA Puj. In December, it was reconstituted, led by retired judge DA Mehta.