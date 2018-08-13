Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls for creating medical infrastructure along highways

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday attended a foundation stone-laying ceremony for four-laning of a 33-km stretch of Adhelai-Nari section of the National Highway, connecting Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 820 crore in Bhavnagar. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that road connectivity is key to national development and stressed on the need to create medical infrastructure near the highways to provide immediate medical assistance in case of an emergency.

Gujarat Governor O P Kohli, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala were present at the event.

Naidu said that road connectivity is an essential and important component in bridging the urban-rural divide, and asked the authorities to give equal priority to rural roads. He added that roads are crucial for all-round development of the country, while adding that national highways symbolize social, economic and business unity of the country.

Expressing concern over the incidents of road accidents, the Vice-President said that road safety should be paramount. He called for creation of medical infrastructure such as ambulances and first aid centres near highways to provide immediate assistance in case of emergency.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the entire 33-km four-lane stretch will be made of RCC and it will bring down the distance between Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar by 30 km. On the occasion, the Vice-President also released a book penned by Mandaviya titled, “My Journey in Parliament”.

