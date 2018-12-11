Vibrant summits brought Rs 13.43 lakh crore investments, created 23.67 lakh jobs: Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel

Claiming that 62 per cent of the MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) signed during the Vibrant Gujarat summits organised between 2003-17 have materialised, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said the summits have attracted investments worth Rs 13,45,873 crore and created 23,67,000 job opportunities in Gujarat.

In a statement issued by the state government here, Patel said that between 2003 and 2017 a total of 76512 MoUs/Investment Intentions were signed by Micro, Small, Medium and Large industries, of which 47,594 projects have been commissioned. This statement ahead of the 2019 Vibrant Summit which is scheduled to be held on January 18-MSME sector also grew in Gujarat

Patel also said that a total of 5.5 lakh new MSME units have been commissioned in the state in the last three years. There has been a 16 per cent growth in the number of jobs provided by MSME sector in 2017-18, compared to the previous year. This claim comes after industry associations like FIA (Federation of Industries and Associations) and GCCI (Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry) have claimed that the smaller entrepreneurs are under stress and on verge of closure due to state government’s policies. The GCCI had claimed that attacks on migrant labour, ban on plastics and hurdles posed by implementation of GST in Gujarat have had a crippling effect on the MSME sector in Gujarat where the production in this sector had dipped by 40 per cent in the last 18 months.

Patel pointed out that the number of jobs provided by MSME units in Gujarat stood at 18.52 lakh. This increased to 62.64 lakh jobs in 2016-17 and thereafter it rose by 16 per cent to 72.93 lakh. He also said in the three years between September 2015 and November 2018, a total of 5.5 lakh new MSME units have been commissioned in the state.

Quoting Government of India figures, Patel said there are 33 lakh MSME units in Gujarat and in the five years between 2013-14 and 2017-18, therehas been a 11 per cent growth in the MSME sector. Gujarat already appointed an MSME Commissioner and has set up facilitation centers in 11 cities.

Patel also said that financial aid has been provided to 6,985 MSME units in 2015-16, 9,579 units

in 2016-17 and 7,756 units in 2017-18.