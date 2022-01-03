Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Two-day event to deliberate NEP’s role in ‘transforming education’

Over 120 education experts are expected to brainstorm on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its role in transforming education, at the International Conference of Academic Institutions (ICAI) to be held on January 5 and 6 at the Science City.

A pre-summit as a part of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022, the two-day ICAI is being organised by the Gujarat education department in association with the Ministry of Education, Government of India; Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and Labour, Gujarat Skill Development and Employment Department and several national and international universities. The event has Australia, Canada, Norway, the United Kingdom and France as partner countries.

International organisations, including the British Council, Australia-India Business Exchange, International Institute of Education and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) have confirmed participation, said Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani at a press conference Sunday.

Government bodies partnering are NITI Aayog, Skill India, National Skills Development Corporation , University Grants Commission , All India Council for Technical Education , National Council for Educational Research and Training and National Board for Accreditation , said Vaghani.

“It will effectively articulate the NEP-2020 road map and strategies for its implementation while strengthening relationships among industry, academia and students. This would create a strong link among national and international educational institutions. After the sessions, delegates will also be taken for a tour to Statue of Unity, Science City, Pandit Deendayal Enegry University, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) and education department’s Command and Control Centre,” the minister added.

Shwin Fernandes, regional director for QS in the Middle East, Africa , South Asia, Dubai, UAE; Dr Bettina Von Stamm, London Business School, Germany; Rajendra Tripathi and Rashi Jain from the British Council; Koji Yoshida, director and first secretary, embassy of Japan; Ashish Sharma, director, trade and investment, South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Australia; and Vivek Mansukhani, Institute of International Education, USA, are among the speakers. Professor Kannan Moudgalya from IIT-Bombay; Prof Errol D’Souza, director Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad; Dr KS Dasgupta, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology; Ranjan Bose, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Noida; and professor SK Jain of IIT-Gandhinagar are also among the speakers from India.

The sessions at the event include multidisciplinary and holistic education, internationalisation of education, skill enhancement, employability, digital empowerment, and inclusion: NEP 2020, sustainable development goals in education and way forward. The sessions on skill enhancement and entrepreneurship will have vice-chancellors of Indian universities share their experiences. Sessions will also be held on the effects of Covid-19 on school education, challenges, solutions, the Indian knowledge system. A vice-chancellors’ conclave for world-class universities and sessions on skill development and employability will also be held along with a session on Sanskrit language.