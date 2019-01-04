Vibrant Gujarat Summit: UAE, Uzbekistan, Morocco confirm as partner countries

The ninth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled to begin on January 18 will have the highest representation of Muslim nations in form of “partner countries”.

After United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the first Islamic nation to join the summit as a “partner country” in 2017, this year a troika of nations — including Morocco, UAE and Uzbekistan — have joined the summit that first began in 2003 to attract investments to a state whose reputation was badly dented by the 2002 communal riots.

Figures from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show that UAE is the 10th highest FDI investor in India. FDI equity inflow from this middle-eastern country has, however, reduced to USD 689 million in 2017, compared to USD 1196 million in 2016, a dip of 42 per cent. Similarly, Morocco has not invested a single pie in India between January 2016 and June 2018. The total FDI from Morocco stands at Rs 656 crore from April 2000 to June 2018.

On the rising participation from Muslim nations at the Vibrant summit, M K Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister told The Indian Express, “We do not look at the religion of any nation. Those who are keen to do business with us come to us at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.” It was Japan who first came forward as a partner country in the 2009 for the summit that began in 2003. It was only in 2015, that the US and the UK joined the summit as partner countries and brought along ministerial delegations.

Partner countries will bring business delegations that will be focussed on investing not only in Gujarat, but across India. Some of them like Morocco are expected to bring ministerial delegations to the summit that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18. Apart from the three Muslim-majority nations, 15 countries, including Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Japan, Norway, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Netherlands are expected to arrive.

Among the business chambers from Islamic nations who have been sent invites and have confirmed participation for a “Global Conclave of International Chambers” that is being organised jointly by state partners for the summit GCCI (Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and Gujarat government as part of the Vibrant summit also has several chambers from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

On the Pakistani business chambers being sent invites for the summit, a state government official said, “It is the GCCI who has sent invites. The invites have not been sent by the government.”

There are about four different chambers from Bangladesh who have confirmed their attendance. The chambers from Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the 52 chambers who have confirmed to attend the Vibrant Summit.