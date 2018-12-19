Vibrant gujarat summit: Taiwan to sign MoU to set up ‘electronics manufacturing cluster’

Inspired by the success of the Japanese industrial park in Ahmedabad district, the Taiwanese are keen to set up an “electronics manufacturing cluster” in Gujarat and will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled to be held from January 18-20, 2019.

“We will be participating in the Vibrant Summit along with the Government of Gujarat and we will be signing an MoU with Taiwan, which is interested in setting up an electronics manufacturing cluster in the state. We are still in talks and working out the details,” said Maulik Bhansali, chairman of GESIA IT Association, a body representing the ICT industry of Gujarat. GESIA members had travelled with state government’s Vibrant Gujarat delegation to Taiwan in October, 2018.

“The Taiwanese are very impressed by the success of the Japanese cluster and are looking to emulate them in Gujarat. They are looking to serve the local markets where there is a lot of demand for IOT (Internet of Things) and are also looking to export from this cluster to countries in middle-east, Europe and Africa,” Bhansali told mediapersons during an interaction held on Tuesday.

The Indian Express had earlier reported setting up of the Japanese Industrial Park near Mandal in Ahmedabad district that is spread over 100 hectares and operates a unique plug-and-play model for 10-12 Japanese MSME units.

The Gujarat government in 2017 had already offered to set up a second exclusive industrial park for the Japanese on 1,555 hectares at Khoraj near Sanand.

GESIA said that the Taiwanese were also interested in the rapidly growing auto-hub in Gujarat, which has a lot of demand for IOT.

“They have a lot of IOT products and they see India has a huge market,” said Tejinder Oberoi, Director and Honarary Secretary of GESIA.

The IT sector in Gujarat currently employs about 3.5 lakh persons and is growing at 48 per cent year-on-year, claimed the members of GESIA. The investment in the Gujarat’s IT sector, which stood at Rs 700 crore, has grown to Rs 36,000 crore in 2016-17, Bhansali added.