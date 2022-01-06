Vibrant Gujarat summit postponed due to Covid-19 surge

The Gujarat government on Thursday postponed the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit which was slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat, said an official statement from the government deferring the three-day summit where 27 countries had agreed to participate. No rescheduled dates have been announced.

Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani, while addressing media at the International Conference of Academic Institutions, a pre vibrant summit at Science city in Ahmedabad, stated that looking at the prevailing Covid condition, Patel has taken the decision to put the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on hold.

The decision from the government comes after Gujarat on Wednesday reported 3,350 new Covid-19 cases, including 50 Omicron cases. Just the other day, five IAS officers, including those organising the summit, were diagnosed with Covid-19 even as the government was preparing for the event.

The statement from the government on Thursday quoted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel saying that several global investors, heads of different countries, high-level delegations and companies from across the country had expressed interest and registered to participate in the summit. The CM thanked the partnering countries and delegates and expressed hope that they would continue to show similar interest in the summit in the future.

More than 17,000 individuals and 7,000 companies have registered for the summit and the Gujarat government has held roadshows in various countries to popularise it.

The ninth edition of the biannual summit was held in 2019 and as Covid-19 delayed the tenth edition, the government had begun preparation for it only a few months ago.