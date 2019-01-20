Vibrant Gujarat summit helped overcome loss of image after 2002 riots: CM Vijay Rupani

The “successful experimentation with Vibrant Gujarat summit” has helped Gujarat recover from the losses it suffered after the 2001 Kutch earthquake and the 2002 post-Godhra riots, said Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on the concluding day of the ninth edition of the three-day summit on Sunday.

Crediting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Rupani said, “The successful experimentation with Vibrant summit is at the very roots of Gujarat becoming the growth engine of the nation. Remember those days in 2001 when earthquake struck, and 2002 when Godhra riots happened. An entire group of people had tried to defame Gujarat. But due to Vibrant summit, Gujarat managed to stand {back on it’s feet}.”

Dwelling further on the loss of image that the state suffered after the 2002 riots, Rupani said, “In those days, people used to think that Kutch will not get back. People used to think that no foreigner will come for investments due to the {loss of} image of Gujarat across the world after Godhra. But today we are seeing, that the number of foreign delegates is increasing in each Vibrant summit. The entire world is leaving this Vibrant summit after thanking Gujarat. They can only invest if they have trust, belief and sustainability. The investments that are coming prove that Gujarat has maintained it’s dignity.”

According to an official statement issued by the deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on December 10, 2018, the previous eight editions of the summit — held since 2003 — have helped attracted investments worth Rs 13,45,873 crore and created 23,67000 job opportunities in Gujarat.

Apart from the rising number of foreign delegates coming for the summit, the number of nations who have come forward as “partner countries” have risen to 15 this year. The Indian Express has already reported how the number of Muslim-majority nations who have come forward to be partner the summit have risen from one (UAE) in 2017 to three (UAE, UZBEKISTAN AND MOROCCO) in the 2019 edition of the summit.

During his speech, Rupani also mentioned how certain spots in Gujarat are throbbing with industrial development due to the successful outcomes of the summit. “There was a time 15 years ago, that there was nothing in Sanand. Dahej was empty and there was nothing in Becharaji and Vithalapur. In Kutch, the stretch between Gandhidham and Mundra was deserted. Today due to the good efforts of Narendrabhai and his foresighted vision, all these regions have started throbbing,” the chief minister said.

Rupani said that Dholera SIR {Special Investment Region} is the new showcase of the state government, where a smart city bigger than Singapore is being built.