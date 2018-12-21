Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Government to hold seminar on healthcare, Union Minister Nadda to preside over

As part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the state government will hold a special seminar on healthcare and pharmaceuticals on January 19 at Mahatma Mandir here. Union Health Minister J P Nadda will preside over the seminar titled ‘Shaping a New Paradigm in Medical & Pharma Services’. Around 500 representatives from the health and pharma industry are likely to attend the seminar.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference in this regard, Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare Department) Punamchand Parmar said that the main intention of the seminar is to establish Gujarat as a medical tourism hub in a stronger manner.

Parmar added, “We’ll showcase the facilities and infrastructure with a special focus on the fact that the rates here (in Gujarat, for treatment) are one-tenth of the cost incurred in the USA and the UK.”

The seminar will also have a panel discussion among top health professionals in the country.

Advertising

Focusing on the opportunities present in Gujarat for medical tourism, discussions will be held to explore the scope of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) MoUs with the international delegates and their counterparts from the healthcare industry.

During the summit, the Health & Family Welfare Department will also be organising several medical tours across public and private hospitals in Ahmedabad specially for African delegates on January 19, which is also being celebrated as Africa Day.

It is to be noted that with the Union Health Minister reporting over 153 cases of Zika from neighbouring Rajasthan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US has issued an alert asking pregnant women not to travel to India. A woman from Ahmedabad had tested positive for the virus on October 27.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the Zika virus risk in the state, state health commissioner Jayanti Ravi said, “The teams from Delhi along with World Health Organisation (WHO) have been very appreciative of the efforts we have taken in Gujarat. We’re aware of (the situation), we’ll continue to be so and we’ll make sure to take care of it.”

In May 2017, Gujarat government had reported three laboratory-confirmed cases detected in January that year in the Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad to the WHO.