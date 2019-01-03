Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Belgian firm likely to sign Rs 560-cr MoU for setting up Dahej plant

To provide “Made in India” low cost Hemodialysis membranes, Belgium-based company Solvay is expected to sign a Rs 560 crore MoU for setting up a unit that will manufacture these membranes that serve as artificial kidneys.

“Most of the membranes used for the dialysis procedure in India is currently imported. It is therefore costly. Now a Belgium based company will be signing an MoU at the Vibrant Gujarat summit for setting up a Rs 560 crore unit at Dahej that will make only membranes. They will bring down the cost of dialysis in India,” said a senior state government official about the project.

Haemodialysis is administered to patients suffering from various stages of kidney failure. It is done using a machine — commonly referred to as artificial kidney — that uses dialysis to remove impurities and waste products from bloodstream before returning the blood to the patient’s body. “This will be their first investment in medical equipment space. They will bring more players with them,” the official added.

In February 2018, an official of the Solvay Specialties India Pvt Ltd had told The Indian Express that it plans to invest around Rs 500 crore in a brownfield project at Panoli GIDC in Bharuch district for producing Poly Ether Sulfones, which have a wide variety of uses, including in membranes for Haemodialysis and water filters. The company has already made Rs 1,000 crore investment at Panoli.

Currently, haemodialysis at a private hospital in Ahmedabad can cost about Rs 2,400 per sitting. Patients go for a maximum of three sitting per week depending on the disease. When asked how much cheaper dialysis in India can get if a foreign entity sets up unit in Gujarat, the state government official said, “I will not be able to tell you that. It depends on market forces.”