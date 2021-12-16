Vibrant Gujarat roadshow held in Kolkata

A team led by Jagdish Panchal, Minister of State for Industries of Gujarat government, held a Vibrant Gujarat roadshow in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The delegation held one-to-one meetings with business and industry leaders, from companies including Rupa & Co Ltd., Titagarh Group, Birla Corporation Limited, Vikram Solar Limited, Jupiter International Limited, Greenply Industries Ltd., Tega Industries, Exide Industries Limited, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, ITC Limited, Gloster Limited, Linc Pen and Plastics Limited, among others, stated an official release from the state government.

Gujarat has already held roadshows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to popularise the Vibrant Gujarat summit that is scheduled to be held on January 10-12, 2022.