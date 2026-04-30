Vibrant Gujarat regional conference from May 1-2: Govt

The session will also include experiential insights and case studies from leading financial institutions.

THE STATE government is set to host the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for south Gujarat on May 1 and 2 at AURO University in Surat.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the government, in association with GIFT City, Gandhinagar, will host seminars at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) – South Gujarat, scheduled to be held on May 1 and 2 at AURO University, Surat. These sessions will spotlight GIFT City – India’s first operational International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and its emerging role as a global hub for finance, fintech, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Another session titled “Powering India’s Next Growth Engine: Innovation, Industry and Sustainability” will place the spotlight firmly on Gujarat’s Startup ecosystem, said the statement.