Vibrant Gujarat regional conference from May 1-2: Govt

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THE STATE government is set to host the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for south Gujarat on May 1 and 2 at AURO University in Surat.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the government, in association with GIFT City, Gandhinagar, will host seminars at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) – South Gujarat, scheduled to be held on May 1 and 2 at AURO University, Surat. These sessions will spotlight GIFT City – India’s first operational International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and its emerging role as a global hub for finance, fintech, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
Another session titled “Powering India’s Next Growth Engine: Innovation, Industry and Sustainability” will place the spotlight firmly on Gujarat’s Startup ecosystem, said the statement.
The dedicated seminar titled “GIFT City: International Financial Gateway of India” will feature an inaugural session comprising senior leaders from Government and GIFT City led by Sanjay Kaul MD and Group CEO, GIFT City and eminent industry voices.
GIFT City authorities associated with the conference shared that a panel discussion with representatives from banking, fund management, international exchanges, regulators, and professional services firms will deliberate on cross-border finance, capital markets, fund management, and wealth creation opportunities anchored in GIFT IFSC. The session will also include experiential insights and case studies from leading financial institutions.
In parallel, a Gujarat GCC (Global Capability Centers) Conclave, jointly organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Gujarat and GIFT City, will also take place May 1. The conclave will focus on Gujarat’s GCC Policy (2025-30) and the expanding ecosystem of next-generation Global Capability Centres at GIFT City. Senior officials from the Government of Gujarat and GIFT City will highlight GIFT City’s end‑to‑end readiness for hosting Global Capability Centers (GCCs), including enabling policies, future‑ready infrastructure, skilled workforce availability, and ease‑of‑doing‑business reforms. This will be followed by an industry‑led roundtable discussion with CEOs, CXOs, and functional heads from leading organisations.
“The startup session will include expert sessions on the real‑world application of Startups in high‑impact sectors, the role of established industries in enabling Startup scale‑up, and a fireside discussion on driving a sustainable industrial transformation. A dedicated panel discussion will deliberate on positioning South Gujarat as a major growth engine through innovation, entrepreneurship and regional strengths,” the statement said.
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