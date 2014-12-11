Vibrant Gujarat brand to bat for a ‘Vibrant India’

The “Vibrant India First” trade summit will see top leaders and 120 foreign buyers and importers from 18 odd countries from the “emerging markets” of African & ASEAN region. (Source: IE archive)

Having existed over a decade as a brand for inbound investments in to the state, the brand “Vibrant Gujarat” seems to be spreading its wings and going pan-India. The upcoming seventh edition of the state government sponsored Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit (VGGIS) has for the first time organised a “exclusive” international trade summit titled: ‘Vibrant India First’, that will feature India as a “preferred sourcing destination”.

This B2B or business-to-business event scheduled to be held on January 12-13, 2015 at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir convention centre, Gandhinagar will be hosted by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) — set up by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry — which has joined the Vibrant Gujarat summit for the first time, official sources said.

“This is a pan-India trade platform created especially for the MSME players. That is the reason we are calling it Vibrant India First. This will provide a good exposure to the Indian manufacturers and is in line with Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ campaign,” said Amit Goyal, vice-president and regional chairman (Western Region), FIEO.

The “Vibrant India First” trade summit will see top leaders and 120 foreign buyers and importers from 18 odd countries from the “emerging markets” of African & ASEAN region. These countries include Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Hongkong, Ethopia, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania.

“The summit will also feature 350-400 companies from across India. They will hold one-on-one meetings with foreign buyers and importers who will be present during the event,” says Nihar Lakhia, Joint Director of FIEO (Western Region).

The summit will feature India as one of the largest market that provides a great potential for trade and technology. It seeks to hard sell India as cost-effective destination for sourcing technology and production in comparison to US and European Union.

When asked the reason behind FIEO move to associate with the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Lakhia said, “We have been working closely with the Government of Gujarat since the last couple of years. We had done a study on the export competitiveness of Gujarat, which was released by the then state chief minister Narendra Modi in 2013. Thereafter in order to increase the export potential of Gujarat, we have been working with iNDEXTb (Industrial Extension Bureau) on various capacity building programmes in the state. The idea of this trade summit was borne out of the fact that Government of Gujarat wanted to create a trade platform, especially for the MSME sector. Now that Modi has become the PM, the scope of the summit stands expanded.”

The event meant to “assist enterprises in establishing new business contacts” will see prefixed one-to-one meetings between Indian manufacturer/exporters and their foreign counterparts. There are about eight focus sectors which the Vibrant India trade summit will focus upon. This includes, Engineering, Electrical and Electronic equipment, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical products, Textiles, Plastics, Power equipment and Medical equipment.

Officials of FIEO claimed that the title of “Vibrant India” was born out of “Vibrant Gujarat” brand and was designed in consultation with the iNDEXTb. However, the organisation may change the name of the summit to “Business@India First” in the days of come, after a request for the same has come from the state government.

The summit will also see Indian manufacturers displaying their goods and products at an exhibition that is part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit 2015. “This will help the foreign importers get a personal feel of the product being sold by the Indian companies,” Lakhia added.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App