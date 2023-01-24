VHP withdraws protest against SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’, thanks CBFC for revising ‘Besharam’ song

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Gujarat Tuesday withdrew its protest against Hindi film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone that is due to release Wednesday. It expressed satisfaction at the dropping of the “objectionable” content by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“Following protests by Bajrang Dal of the Hindi film Pathan, the Censor Board has revised the obscene song and lewd words in the film, which is good news. I congratulate all the activists and the entire Hindu society who fought this successful struggle for the protection of religion and culture,” Gujarat VHP secretary Ashok Raval said in a statement.

The VHP thanked the decision of the CBFC for revising the ‘Besharam song’ in the film. Raval said that it was after the VHP protest that the censor board issued a fresh circular and “rectified 40 such mistakes” in the film.

In a video shared by the organisation, Raval said that theirs was not a protest against films, but against a mindset. “Such scenes are made just to grab attention, through which the films get promotion. Such behaviour is not appropriate and a lot of damage is done to the nation, society, and even Hindutva. Pathaan film, which is going to be released, does the same thing,” he said and added that the VHP and Bajrang Dal opposed a scene in the film that affected the Hindu society. He pointed fingers at the “obscene scenes” that worsened the situation.

Raval went on to say that in future everyone should protest if such a film is released so that the film makers will do their job properly.

“We accept our victory. Now, whether you want to or do not want to watch this film, it is up to your wisdom. Filmmakers should also understand that they should stop making such films in future, else the struggle against it will continue,” he said.