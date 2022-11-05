VHP to engage 50 lakh Hindus, reach out to 10K villages

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is all set to launch ‘Hitchintak Abhiyan’, a nationwide enrollment drive during which it plans to achieve the target of 50 lakh members. During the campaign from November 6 to November 20, the outfit will reach out to 10,000 villages and engage 50 lakh Hindus in Gujarat.

The drive comes ahead of the outfit completing 60 years in 2024, said VHP state president Kaushikbhai Mehta on Friday. “(Ahead of) the completion of 60 years, VHP will conduct a nationwide Hitchintak Abhiyan to reach out to Hindus across the country,” he stated.

Of the more than 18,000 villages in Gujarat, the organisation plans to engage with nearly 10,000 in 15 days. It plans to campaign in 3,000 villages of North Gujarat, 4,000 villages of Saurashtra, and 3,000 villages of Central Gujarat with a target of reaching out to 50 lakh Hindus. “With this campaign we will reach out to every section of the society, caste, creed, and connect them with the works of national interest,” Mehta added.

“(VHP aims) …connecting more and more deprived society with service work, making youth aware about our cultures and rituals, protection of cows, social harmony, women empowerment, family education, environment protection and the well-organised system of temples to inculcate the sense of security by organising the Hindu society,” Mehta added.

The membership campaign is conducted every three years. In 2019, it registered 39 lakh persons from 7,000 villages in Gujarat.