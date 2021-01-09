scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
VHP to begin crowdfunding for Ram temple in Ayodhya with President, PM

VHP Secretary General Milind Parande, who was in Ahmedabad for the three day RSS meet, said "We will begin with the Rashtrapatiji (president), then Pradhan Mantriji (prime minister), chief ministers of all states, actors, authors, poets...and such celebrities".

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | January 9, 2021 12:23:56 am
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will begin its campaign to collect funds for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya with “celebrities”, starting with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 14, which marks the festival of Makar Sankranti, secretary general of the VHP Milind Parande said on Friday.

Parande, who was in Ahmedabad for the three day RSS meet, said “We will begin with the Rashtrapatiji (president), then Pradhan Mantriji (prime minister), chief ministers of all states, actors, authors, poets…and such celebrities”.

Asked if it would also approach corporates, Parande said, “Whoever wants to contribute is open to, but we are clear that we don’t want this to be a temple by donation of not one donor. Everyone has to be a sahbhagi (partner), in its building”.

Planned as a major outreach programme for the VHP, Parande said the parishad members would go to tribal areas, hilly areas, coastal areas to reach out to people to convince them to contribute.

In Gujarat, it has targetted to reach out to one crore people.

According to him, the VHP members would reach out to “all chief ministers” irrespective of whether they were with the BJP or not.

The VHP opened a crowdfunding office in Vadodara on Thursday to kickstart the campaign.

