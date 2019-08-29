Gujarat: VHP complains against ‘fake’ pamphlet

The Gujarat unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has approached the Ahmedabad city police claiming that a “fake” online pamphlet with inflammatory text was being circulated on social media under the banner of VHP by a few “anti-social elements’’.

A delegation of VHP leaders submitted a complaint to the Ahmedabad police commissioner demanding action against those circulating the fake journal on social media.

“To create communal discord and divide the society on caste lines, a fake pamphlet bearing the office address of the VHP is being circulated in Gujarat. The misleading and inflammatory texts are being circulated by a few anti-social elements,” said Ashok Rawal, secretary, VHP Gujarat. ENS