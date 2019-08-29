Toggle Menu
Gujarat: VHP complains against ‘fake’ pamphlethttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/vhp-complains-against-fake-pamphlet-5946206/

Gujarat: VHP complains against ‘fake’ pamphlet

A delegation of VHP leaders submitted a complaint to the Ahmedabad police commissioner demanding action against those circulating the fake journal on social media.

Uttarakhand: VHP workers beat-up two Muslim youths for being spotted with Hindu girl
A delegation of VHP leaders submitted a complaint to the Ahmedabad police commissioner demanding action against those circulating the fake journal on social media.

The Gujarat unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has approached the Ahmedabad city police claiming that a “fake” online pamphlet with inflammatory text was being circulated on social media under the banner of VHP by a few “anti-social elements’’.

A delegation of VHP leaders submitted a complaint to the Ahmedabad police commissioner demanding action against those circulating the fake journal on social media.

“To create communal discord and divide the society on caste lines, a fake pamphlet bearing the office address of the VHP is being circulated in Gujarat. The misleading and inflammatory texts are being circulated by a few anti-social elements,” said Ashok Rawal, secretary, VHP Gujarat. ENS

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android