VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests outside MNC outlets in Ahmedabad

Dozens of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members Saturday staged protests and tried closing down select outlets of multinational corporations in Ahmedabad after the companies’ social media handles allegedly showed support on Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed in Pakistan on February 5.

No FIR was lodged till late Saturday.

According to VHP Gujarat spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput, the protests were undertaken outside a KFC outlet, a Kia Motor outlet and a Domino’s Pizza outlet at the Panchvati area, outside a Hyundai Motor showroom in Ashram Road, and outside another Pizza Hut outlet in the Panjrapole area. The incident occurred at around 4-5 pm.

Rajput said, “We do not want an apology, although they have already apologised. Anyone can say anything and apologise but that does not work. We want these companies to tweet from their official handles that ‘Kashmir is part of India and we truly believe it’. Companies’ motive should be to do business, not to make political statements. Kashmir is a sensitive issue and these companies have come to India to do business.”

The Indian arm of several of these companies issued statements, with some such as Hyundai Motor India mentioning that “India is a second home” for the company and that they “have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication”, condemning such views.

Responding to the Ahmedabad incident, Pizza Hut India stated, “Pizza Hut India wishes to clarify and confirm that it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride.”

When asked why the protest demonstration was held nearly a week after the companies’ social media statements and subsequent apologies by the said companies, Rajput, said, “We were about to protest at the time but there was the verdict for Ahmedabad serial blasts due, so to ensure that the situation in the city is not disturbed, we decided to postpone our protest.”

Police inspector DB Mehta of Satellite police station, under whose jurisdiction the site of protest falls, said that while he was on leave for the day but based on the information he has received, no action has been taken and no complaint has been filed by anyone in this regard so far.

“I am told that by the time the police reached, there were no protestors on site,” he added.