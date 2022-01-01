Ventura AirConnect to relaunch intra-state flights from Surat today

Surat-based aviation company Ventura AirConnect will launch its intra-state flights from the city to four other cities from January 1 with ticket prices as low as Rs 1,999, announced Gujarat minister for aviation, Purnesh Modi, Friday.

The state government has signed an agreement with Ventura AirConnect for operating intra-state flights. This will be the fourth attempt by the airline to operate intra-state flights.

Ventura AirConnect will be operating a nine-seater aircraft from Surat to other cities such as Ahmedabad (60-minute flight), Bhavnagar (30 minutes), Rajkot (60 minutes) and Amreli (45 minutes). Daily flights will be operated on these four sectors and one-way tickets have been priced at Rs 1,999 for January.

Incorporated in 2014, Ventura AirConnect launched its first intra-state operations on December 13, 2014, between Surat and Bhavnagar. However, the operations were thereafter suspended. It resumed for a second time in 2016 before getting suspended once again. In January 2018, the company launched intra-state flights for the third time, from Surat to Bhavnagar and Rajkot.

Helicopter operations from Ahmedabad

The state government also said it will begin helicopter joy rides on the Sabarmati Riverfront from Friday. The helicopter will also double as an air ambulance for emergencies, can be used to ferry senior citizens for pilgrimages and to transport guests during the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the state government release said.