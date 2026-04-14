Vehicles with expired registrations, posing ‘a potential threat’ were plying on Gujarat roads unchecked: CAG

Over 16 percent of vehicles plying on the roads in Gujarat were operating with invalid fitness certificates posing “a potential threat” to road safety, the latest report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged for the five year audit period beginning 2019. The auditor also found a large number of cases of vehicles which did not have speed governors or pollution under control certificates, were issued fitness certificates.

The CAG picked nine of the 37 Regional Transport Offices in the state which included the four major cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat covering 31.5 lakh registered vehicles of which nearly five lakh were found unfit to operate. The report for the five-year period beginning April 2019 was tabled in the budget session of the Gujarat assembly last month.

The state recorded a registration of nearly 75 lakh vehicles across all its 37 RTOs in the five year audit period of which 2,28,397 transport vehicles and 29,22,137 non transport vehicles were registered in the nine RTOs covered by the auditor.

The CAG further observed that that the transport officers from the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Assistant RTOs covered did not take any steps to enforce the safety provisions when the vehicle owners failed to produce their vehicles for inspection and renewal of fitness and PUC certificates. Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, owners of transport vehicles are supposed to get their vehicles inspected once in two years after registration and every year, eight years after registration.

The Motor Vehicles Act prohibits plying of unfit vehicles on road and also stipulates that a transport vehicle is not validly registered unless it carries a certificate of fitness.

“ These vehicles could be a potential threat to road safety as many of these vehicles were being issued permits and there were no records to establish that the vehicles owners had submitted any intimation regarding keeping their vehicles off road,” the report stated. These were mainly transport vehicles and other specific vehicles (OSV), which are vehicles besides personal passenger vehicles.

“The registering authorities did not take necessary steps to ensure that only the validly registered vehicles ply on the roads. Though RCs (registration certificates) of 5,36,634 vehicles had expired between April 1,2019 and March 31,2024, the vehicle owners had neither reported destruction/ incapacitation of their vehicles nor renewed the RCs. Thus, there was non-realisation of potential renewal fees of Rs 88.58 crore leviable for renewal of RC,” the CAG has further pointed out.

During the audit period on scrutiny of VAHAN-the centralised IT system for registration of vehicles under the Ministry of Roads Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data the CAG noted that 1.95 lakh vehicles were declared fit although they did not have PUC Certificate , while in the case of over one lakh vehicles either the pollution certificate had expired when the vehicle was declared fit or the PUC certificate was taken after the issue of the fitness certificate.

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Vehicles were plying on road without installing Speed Governors, High Security Registration Plate, and Vehicle Tracking System Device in violation of the extant provisions which poses security and regulation risks. Analysis of toll booth data revealed that vehicles were plying on road in violation of the existing motor vehicle laws, the auditor states.

Transport vehicles without speed governors

On analysis of VAHAN data of vehicles registered between April 2009 and March 2024 the auditor observed that the 2,05,811 transport vehicles manufactured between April 2009 and September 2015 did not have speed governors fitted on. Yet, 1.16 lakh vehicles of these were declared fit.

Similarly of the 4.46 lakh transport vehicles manufactured without speed governors in the period from October 2015, nearly 60 % of them were issued fitness certificates. As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules all transport vehicles, except those exempted, and manufactured on or after October 1, 2015 were supposed to have speed governors set at a maximum of 60-80 kmph on or before April 1, 2016.

When the auditor sought an explanation from the Commissioner of Transport, the office stated in September 2025 that fitment of speed governors were ensured manually. The office of the CoT said that the information about the vehicles having the speed governors “could not be updated on the portal”.

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Not finding the CoT’s response convincing the CAG said, “The claim of manual verification does not address the statutory requirement that compliance with speed governor norms must be ensured and recorded before issuing a fitness certificate. The omission of speed governor data for more than six lakh vehicles, coupled with issuance of fitness certificates to a large number of them, indicates systemic lapses in enforcement and inadequate validation controls in VAHAN. The speculative possibility of some older vehicles being off road does not justify fitness certification without confirming fitment”.

When contacted, Commissioner of Transport Rajender Kumar told The Indian Express, “Many things have changed since the audit was conducted.”

The Process

CAG reviewed the records of Ports and Transport Department for the period from April 1,2019 to March 31,2024 and between August 13,2024 and February 15,2025. Back- end and front -end data of VAHAN and SARATHI applications as well as examination of records at the office of Commissioner of Transport and selected RTOs for the period.

The 37 RTOs and ARTOs of the State were classified based on geographical locations-North Gujarat, South Gujarat, Central and West. These RTOs, ARTOs were further categorised as high, medium and low based on volume of transactions and revenue collected during the period 2019-24.

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The nine picked were Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, Tapi and Gir Somnath-through sampling.

OTHER MAJOR VIOLATIONS

PUCC violations

-In case of 39,12,554 vehicles whose PUCC had expired before December 31,2023, the vehicle owners had not got the PUCC of their vehicles renewed as of March 2024.

-Vehicle owners of 69,26,536 vehicles, registered in between April 1,2009 to 31 March 2019, did not get the PUCC of their vehicles renewed for even a single time during the five years’ period from April 2019 to March 2024.

-In respect of 38,44,006 vehicles registered in ten years from April 1,2009 , the PUCC was renewed only once in the five year period of April 2019 – March 2024.

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-Out of the 54,72,236 vehicles registered in the four financial years from 2019, 57 % of the vehicles did not have PUCC after the initial default period of one year from the date of registration.

-PUCC of 2,57,242 vehicles conforming to BS IV/ BS VI norms were renewed with a validity period of less than one year while PUCC of 5,14,664 vehicles with fuel emission norms prior to BS IV were renewed for a validity period of more than six months ranging between 201 days and 2,401 days.

Vehicles whose fitness certificates expired (as of March 2024). (Source:Back-end data of the VAHAN Application)

Transport vehicles (15-20 years old)

-Fitness certificates of 59395 expired before April 2019

-Fitness certificates of 26025 expired between April 2019 and March 2024

Total vehicles with expired fitness-85420

Transport vehicles (less than 15 years old)

Fitness expired before April 2019-1,90,139

Fitness expired during 2019-2024-2,09,823

Total vehicles with expired fitness-3,99,962