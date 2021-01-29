Vehicles damaged after road caves in at Metro site

A huge cave-in, measuring 6 feet by 12 feet, was reported at the underground construction site of Metro rail station in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad.(Representational)

A huge cave-in, measuring 6 feet by 12 feet, was reported at the underground construction site of Metro rail station in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Though no casualty was reported, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler parked on the site fell inside and were damaged.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) attributed the cave-in to the vibrations resulting from the underground excavation work for the Metro rail.

“A minor leakage in the water pipeline and vibrations caused by the construction work led to the cave-in… However, no injury or causality happened. Two vehicles that were parked on the site fell inside. The water pipeline were laid before independence,” said AMC deputy commissioner, VK Mehta.

The water pipeline’s layout and connections are said to be not known to AMC or GMRC. The Metro work was halted till the restoration work was completed, according to a GMRC official.