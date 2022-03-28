Vehicle that will be part of World Peace Rally unveiled in Ahmedabad

A special vehicle meant to be part of ‘World Peace Rally 2022’ was unveiled at Karnavati club in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening in the presence of Member of Parliament Narhari Amin and Justice RR Tripathi, chairman of Human Right Commission among others.

Organised by ‘Shree Sai Women and Children’s Welfare Trust’ and ‘Roti Bank’, two Ahmedabad based organisations, the world peace rally will be flagged off from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on July 1 this year. As many as 30 peace messengers from the defence forces, paramilitary forces and law enforcement agencies will travel by road from Ahmedabad to Leh, Ladakh via Kartarpur in Pakistan and Attari Border in Punjab, India.

The messengers will traverse across 5 states, 2 union territories (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh) in approximately 22 days covering over 5000 km in 10 SUVs.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CR Paatil and state home minister Harsh Sanghavi were also supposed to be part of the event, however they could not reach Ahmedabad in time for it.

“At a time when Ukraine and Russia are engaged in war and people are awaiting the possibility of the third world war, the significance of such a rally that promotes world peace becomes even more significant,” said Amin.