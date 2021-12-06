Veer Savarkar worshipped shastra, shaastra, says CM Patel at book release

Veer Savarkar was a worshipper of both “shastra” and “shaastra”, said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while releasing the book, Veer Savarkar – The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition, in Ahmedabad Sunday.

The book, written by Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit, lecturer at MSU Vadodara and founding cordinator of the MSU’s Institute of Leadership and Governance, details the thoughts and efforts of Veer Savarkar to stop India’s partition.

The book on Savarkar is significant as the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of independence under “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”, the CM said. “To showcase Savarkar’s journey of struggle and his significant contribution to the movement for an independent India, the Andaman and Nicobar airport has been named Veer Savarkar Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such books are important for future generations to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad and Subhas Chandra Bose,” he added.