Savarkar fought for eradicating untouchability, ban on foreign goods: CM Bhupendra Patel

Hindu nationalist leader Veer Savarkar had fought not only the fight of freedom movement, but also the fight of social harmony and fraternity and was the pioneer of the movement for the eradication of untouchability and boycott of foreign goods, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Sunday.

“He was the pioneer of the fight on eradication of untouchability and boycott of foreign goods,” said Patel who was addressing a seminar organised at Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) on the death anniversary of Savarkar. The day-long seminar was jointly organised by BAOU and Meghnirghosh, a private organisation.

The CM also said that Savarkar’s struggle is unparalleled in world history and that he fiercely opposed the partition of India. He added that when the contemporary historians were calling the 1857 uprising for freedom as rebellion by soldiers, it was Savarkar who termed it as the first freedom movement of India. Savarkar was the only person who was condemned to life imprisonment twice, the CM said.

Patel also released a book authored by Rasikba Kesariya on Savarkar. BAOU Vice-Chancellor Ami Upadhyay, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, historian Kishor Makwana and Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar also attended the event.

In his address, Trivedi hailed Savarkar as a revolutionary freedom fighter who was the first to write the history of the 1857 freedom movement. Unfortunately, people like Savarkar were termed as “revolutionary terrorists” in the history written by people having a “left leaning”, he said.

“Mahatma Gandhi is considered the biggest symbol of a political movement. He himself had written an article about Veer Savarkar in Harijan, the newspaper edited by himself, on May 26, 1920. Its title was ‘Savarkar Brothers’. He wrote, “I had met one of the (two) Savarkars in London. I found him as a clever, nationalist and wise person…He had identified the vices of the British Empire before me””, Trivedi said.

“Mahatma Gandhi understood (Savarkar), but today’s Bhaiya Gandhi does not understand. What can we do about that?” he added.

Mahurkar said Savarkar was released from jail in 1937 after which he was invited by various political parties, including members of the Congress. However, he added, Savarkar had said no to the Congress. “The change (in India) in the past eight years is indeed the vision of Savarkar… This is an era of the rising of Savarkar. What has not happened (yet) will also happen,” Mahurkar said.