South Gujarat university grants affiliation to Lakshadweep college

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) headquartered in Surat, on Friday gave the green light to a proposal to affiliate the new Government Nursing College at Lakshadweep (Union territory) to the university. The decision was taken in the syndicate committee meeting.

The Health department of Lakshadweep had, few days ago, sent the proposal to the VNSGU.

Vice-Chancellor of VNSGU Kishorsinh Chawda said, “We are happy that the government nursing college at Lakshadweep had sought affiliation from VSNGU. The college is new and we have come to know that infrastructure is also ready. The nursing college is at Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep.”

The administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel, who is a former Gujarat minister, could not be reached for comment.

Senate member and academic council member of VNSGU Dr. Mahendra Chaudhan said, “After the approval, now a local inquiry committee will be set up by the V-C to see the faculties, infrastructure, appointments of the professors, and other aspects. Generally, appointed members of the committee visit the college premises, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be done virtually. The college authorities will also have to take permission from Gujarat Nursing Council, and Indian Nursing council before opening the college.”