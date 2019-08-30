Vector-borne diseases are declining, state tells Gujarat High Court

Cases of malaria, dengue and chikungunya have declined if compared with corresponding period of previous years, said the state health department in an affidavit filed at the Gujarat High Court Thursday.

The affidavit with data until July, said that from January to July 2019, 5,225 malaria cases were seen compared to 10,342 cases until January to July 2018. Dengue has seen “marginal decrease” with 713 cases until July 2019 compared to 776 cases till July 2018. The state said that 54 per cent of dangerous cases of dengue were reported from municipal corporation areas. Chikungunya decreased from 212 until July 2018 to 187 until July 2019.