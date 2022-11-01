scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Vasundhara Raje also opposed Mahi water transfer: Congress

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi pointed out that the transfer of water from Kadana on Mahi river to Sujalam Sufalam canals was a breach of a 1966 deal between Gujarat and Rajasthan and chief ministers across party lines in Rajasthan has opposed to the move.

“I do not know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke half truth in his speech at Tharad today,” Doshi said. (File Photo)

Gujarat Congress on Monday said that it was not just Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who opposed the transfer of water from Mahi basin to Sujalam Sufalam canals of North Gujarat, but former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also did the same.

"I do not know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke half truth in his speech at Tharad today," Doshi added.

“If PM Modi was so worried about farmers, he should have built the minor and sub-minor canals of Narmada canal network during his tenure in Gujarat between 2002 and 2014. That work remains incomplete even today,” he added.

