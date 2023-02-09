scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Vastrapur: Nepal native held for murder of contract worker

The accused went to work at the cafe the next day. The crime was not planned and was done after his duty hours. Further investigation is going on.

North Delhi sabzi mandi killing In a fit of rage, the accused killed Sangada with a sharp object lying nearby. (Representational Photo)

The Ahmedabad police Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man for the alleged murder of a contract labourer who was found dead in the Vastrapur lake area on February 7.

“The accused has been identified as Ramjatan Baleshwar Mukhiya, who is a native of Nepal. He was working at a pizza joint near the Vastrapur Lake for the past 10 days,” said Lavina Sinha, Ahmedabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-1. The accused was caught from the CCTV footage and with the help from people near the crime scene, Sinha added. He will be presented in a local court Friday.

According to the police, an argument ensued between Mukhiya and Lala Sangada, the victim, when the former went to drink water near the lake. In a fit of rage, the accused killed Sangada with a sharp object lying nearby.

“The accused is a bit inclined towards aggression and gets incited to take such extreme steps. His involvement with any other crime in the past is yet to be established,” Sinha said.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 20:56 IST
