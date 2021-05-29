Gujarat: Woman, lover found dead in Vasna

"The bodies were spotted by a neighbour who alerted the police team. We have sent the bodies for post mortem and filed an accidental death report. No note has been found from the spot," the official added.

A 28-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were found dead in a residential society of Vasna in Ahmedabad on Thursday. According to police, the woman was married but she was in a relationship with the man she was found dead with.

“They were in a relationship. Since they were from the same community, they thought their relationship would not work. On Thursday between noon and 3:30 pm, they took the extreme step in the man’s house,” said an official of Ahmedabad Police Control Room.

