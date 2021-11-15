Vasava: Tribals who convert will be denied reservation benefits

Warning that tribals who convert from Hinduism to other religions would be denied reservation benefits, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency Mansukh Vasava on Monday said that tribals have always been Hindus and those spreading “lies that tribals are not Hindus” are doing so under the “influence of Christian missionaries”.

The MP also gave a “two-month ultimatum” to the tribals to “reconcile to their ancestral culture” or lose benefits of reservations.

Vasava was presiding over an event to mark the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Rajpipla in Narmada district that was also attended by Gujarat BJP leader Pradeepsinh Vaghela and RSS functionary Ramchandra Kharadi from Rajasthan.

Saying that the fight against people trying to “influence” tribals to go “astray from their roots”, Vasava attacked Christian missionaries for “converting poor tribals” and said, “We have fought so much against these unworthy (nalayak) people… They say tribals are not Hindus… They should read the history

Kharadi, who is also the president of Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS outfit working among tribals, said that tribal Hindus have been making efforts to ensure that those who convert will not get reservation benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes. The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram has decided to launch an agitation to have the reservation policy amended at the Centre, he added.

“In the next two months, those tribals who leave the legacy of their ancestors, will be removed from reservation… Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had, under the pressure of Christians, ignored the signatures of 348 Parliamentarians in favour of removing tribals who convert from the reservation… We have submitted more than 27 lakh signatures to the President of India to enforce this…,” said Kharadi.

Vasava backed the suggestion and said that following the change to the reservation policy, tribals will need to mention their religion along with the caste while seeking ST reservation benefits.

At the event, Vaghela attacked Christian missionaries for swaying innocent tribals saying, “They made innocent tribals believe that they are not Hindus… They took advantage of their financial status and converted them.”