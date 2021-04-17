Vasava slams govt: ‘Docs being diverted from Narmada district’

BJP MP from Bharuch Mansukh Vasava on Friday lashed out at the state government for “not bringing in enough medical staff and doctors” to the Rajpipla Civil hospital – the only facility in the tribal district of Narmada for Covid-19 treatment. Alleging that five specialist doctors, including a physician, were “diverted” to join hospitals in Vadodara city that are “overburdened” with Covid patients, Vasava claimed that a “high-ranking government official” had “refused to cooperate” with the district.

Speaking outside the Rajpipla civil hospital where he was accompanied by Chhota Udepur MP from BJP Geeta Rathwa, Vasava accused the government of ignoring the medical infrastructure in the tribal belt. Vasava said, “I have written to Deputy Chief Minister (Nitin Patel) three days ago, seeking the return of the medical staff and equipment that have been sent to Vadodara city from government facilities in Narmada. This is the only civil hospital in this backward tribal district and it is in urgent need of doctors and ventilators. Where are the tribals supposed to go? But my pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Instead of recalling the doctors who have been sent to Vadodara, the administration is entertaining more requests for staff from Narmada to be sent to Vadodara.”

The six-term Bharuch MP, who resides in Rajpipla, said a “certain officer”, at the helm of the disaster management in Vadodara has been pushing his way through at the cost of Narmada district’s health set-up. Vasava said, “We are seeking an immediate appointment of a physician for the civil hospital of Narmada district as well as addition of staff to the Public Health Centres in rural parts. This district does not have enough medical staff and the Lord Curzon sitting in Vadodara as a high ranking officer should stop calling staff from here and return the doctors to this backward district.”

While Vasava did not name the officer, he told The Indian Express, “We all know who is calling the shots in Vadodara. I do not need to name anyone. All I want is that this officer should not conduct work in a manner that is detrimental to the health infrastructure of Narmada. We have only one hospital and the staff has been taken away during such a grave turn that the pandemic has taken. Is this human?”

In his letter on April 14, addressed to Nitin Patel, Vasava had said the vacant posts in the Rajpipla civil hospital in Narmada has meant that Covid patients cannot be put on ventilators or given Remdesivir injections. Vasava, in his letter Wednesday, had said that despite the shortfall in the number of medical staff in Narmada and Bharuch districts, several staff members have still been sent to Vadodara city, leaving the tribal areas without appropriate medical aid.