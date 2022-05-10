scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Vasant Bhatol quits Congress to rejoin BJP

Addressing media persons, Vasant said that by doing 'ghar wapsi' to BJP he was correcting a mistake committed a few years back.

By: Express News Serivce | Gandhinagar |
May 10, 2022 4:15:16 am
bjp worker, BJP, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsAddressing media persons, Vasant said that by doing 'ghar wapsi' to BJP he was correcting a mistake committed a few years back.

Former MLA and Congress leader from North Gujarat Vasant Bhatol rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, in the presence of party president C R Paatil at state party headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar. Vasant had quit BJP and joined Congress in 2019.

Addressing media persons, Vasant said that by doing ‘ghar wapsi’ to BJP he was correcting a mistake committed a few years back. “I committed a mistake (in 2019). And I am correcting the same by rejoining BJP,” Vasant said. Vasant is the son of former chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Parthi Bhatol who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket.Vasant said that he was rejoining BJP after being inspired by the politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and strong state party organisation under the leadership of C R Paatil.

More from Ahmedabad

BJP MPs and MLAs from Banaskantha like Haribhai Chaudhary, Shashikant Pandya, Parbat Patel, Chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary and many office bearers of the state party unit were present on the occasion.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi confidential: By the bookPremium
Delhi confidential: By the book
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...Premium
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement