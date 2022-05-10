Vasant Bhatol quits Congress to rejoin BJP

Former MLA and Congress leader from North Gujarat Vasant Bhatol rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, in the presence of party president C R Paatil at state party headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar. Vasant had quit BJP and joined Congress in 2019.

Addressing media persons, Vasant said that by doing ‘ghar wapsi’ to BJP he was correcting a mistake committed a few years back. “I committed a mistake (in 2019). And I am correcting the same by rejoining BJP,” Vasant said. Vasant is the son of former chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Parthi Bhatol who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket.Vasant said that he was rejoining BJP after being inspired by the politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and strong state party organisation under the leadership of C R Paatil.

BJP MPs and MLAs from Banaskantha like Haribhai Chaudhary, Shashikant Pandya, Parbat Patel, Chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary and many office bearers of the state party unit were present on the occasion.