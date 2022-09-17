Varsity prepares GIS-based soil map of Ahmedabad city

CEPT university has prepared a Global Positioning System and Geographical Information System (GIS)-based soil map of Ahmedabad city in hopes of paving a solution for repeated cave-ins and flooding in Ahmedabad city.

The map was prepared by the university’s Faculty of Technology last year, using geospatial technology. Information was collected from 563 points across the 467 sq km radius of Ahmedabad city, which helped find out soil characteristics like bulk density, sand content, gravel and clay percentage, and silt content.

“Since soil collection and testing is a time consuming and expensive process, this research would not only help reveal the soil type but also help decision makers to select suitable techniques for further soil investigations without wasting time and money,” said Komal Parikh assistant professor Faculty of technology at CEPT University, Ahmedabad.

The geotechnical research report for Ahmedabad city will be shared with government authorities on ways to take it forward for public use and policy making.

The research study that has been published and presented in Indian Geotechnical Society’s Indian Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference last year will be expanded for the entire state of Gujarat.

“We will share the results and discuss with the state government authorities to formalise on how to make it available for public use. Similar soil mapping for other cities like Surat and Vadodara is complete and in final stages of approval while work is in progress for Rajkot and Gandhinagar. We plan to prepare a soil mapping for the entire state,” Dean Faculty of Technology Dr Aanal Shah told The Indian Express.

Further, adding that such soil mapping can help in identifying reasons and solutions to frequent cave-ins and floods in the city, Dr Shah said, “Construction of all engineering structures like buildings, road pavements, bridges, skyscrapers, dams, canals and pipeline networks are founded on soil as structural loads coming from these structures have to transmit and receive to their underlying soils. Using GIS software one can predict the soil properties where soil samples are not tested. By further expanding the scope of this study, it can certainly provide solutions for cave-ins, floodings and water recharging. We are also looking at the agriculture point of view to be included in the study.”