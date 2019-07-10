Varsity peon clears Ph.D entrance test, aims to become a professor

A 35-year-old tribal youth, working as peon in Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) on contractual basis, is all set to join for Ph.D in the same university and wants to become a professor in Arun Valvi cleared the entrance test for Ph.D held in June 2019, scoring 110 marks out of 200, the results of which came out a week ago. A resident of Bhiljamoli village in Nizar taluka of Tapi district, Arun has been working as a peon with the Vice-Chancellor’s office for the past four years.

Son of farm labourers Bhamsinh Valvi and Tarunaben Vasava, both illiterate, Arun completed his BA in Gujarati from Uchhal College of VNSGU with 65 per cent marks and later passed MA with 68 per cent from Veer Narmad South Gujarat university (VNSGU) in Surat. After completing MA, he joined VNSGU as a peon on contractual basis and has been posted at the Vice-Chancellor’s office. Arun has two elder

Two years ago, Arun married Avita Valvi from the same village, who is a police constable with the Surat police department. The couple has a one-year-old daughter, Veera. “I don’t want to join my father as a farm labourer. Since childhood, I had interest in studies. To meet the educational expenses, I worked in a petrol pump at Songadh and in a relative’s automobile workshop. I wanted to study and get a job. After graduation, I came to Surat and joined as a waiter with a catering service. I also worked as a mason and earned around Rs 250 per day to pay my house rent in Surat,” said Arun. “Later I got enrolled for MA in the university where classes were from 10am to 4pm. After college hours I used to do odd jobs and finally joined as peon on contract with the administration office of the

Dr Shivendra Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of VNSGU, said, “When I got to know that a peon working in my office cleared Ph.D entrance, I called him and congratulated him. I told him that if he needs anything from my side, including monetary help or books, I am ready to do it. While interacting with him, I understood the hardships he went through to get

Arun said, “At present, I get Rs 13,000 as salary. I use the free time to study and I’ve even started giving tuitions to students. After Ph.D, I want to work as professor in Gujarati department of the university.”