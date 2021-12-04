Vapi Municipality election results, Thumping majority shows strength of workers: Paatil

Days after the BJP won the Vapi Municipality polls in Valsad, despite losing four seats to the Congress party, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil Friday said the BJP’s win was with a “thumping majority” as “Arvind Kejriwal suffered the highest loss of deposit along with the Congress”. He was referring to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had contested the election for the first time, and lost.

Paatil, who was in Nadiad for the BJP Snehmilan, emphasised the creation of page committees that would help the party connect with the voters of the state, ahead of the Assembly polls slated for next year. He stressed the state unit of the party, under his leadership, had “closed doors to outsiders”.

Flanked by Union Minister of State and Kheda MP Devusinh Chauhan, Gujarat Cabinet Minister Arjunsinh Chauhan and party leader Gordhan Zadafia, Paatil was speaking at a gathering of party workers from Kheda.

Enlisting the party’s victories in Gujarat since Paatil took over as president of the state executive in July 2020, he said, “After I took over, we won a lot of elections… We have won nine Assembly bypolls that were Congress seats. We also won all the 31 district panchayats, ensuring that in one, the Congress party could not even win one seat and remained in single digits in 26 of these DPs. We gained 96 seats in Municipal Corporations, 75 of 81 seats in Municipalities… 205 of 231 in Taluka Panchayats… the strength behind this is the strength of the party workers like you sitting here.”

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s success, Paatil also heaped praises on the “hard work put in by Amit Shah to build the party by inducting members”, but went on to say that under Paatil’s leadership in Gujarat, the party had not roped in a single “new leader from outside”.

“After I took over, we haven’t brought in any new party workers, we closed doors to outsiders… It goes without saying that it was the strength of you all sitting here that we won so many elections… Before the Gandhinagar elections, I called some party leaders. They said they were holding a meeting to decide who will be the Mayor… that is the confidence,” Paatil said.