Vantara announces university of wildlife and veterinary sciences in Jamnagar

The foundation ceremony marked the start of a broader national effort to advance compassionate conservation education.

Vantara, the wildlife conservation initiative founded by Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, on Friday announced the setting up of a university, which will be dedicated to wildlife and veterinary sciences, in Jamnagar.

The foundation stone for the university was laid by Anant, his wife Radhika and his father and Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, coinciding with the former’s 31st birthday.

A statement, quoting Anant Ambani, said, “The future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life

with compassion, knowledge, and skill. There is a need to build greater capability in animal care.”