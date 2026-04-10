Vantara announces university of wildlife and veterinary sciences in Jamnagar

Vantara launches the world’s first global university for wildlife and veterinary sciences. Check details on courses, vision, and global significance.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 04:25 AM IST
The foundation ceremony marked the start of a broader national effort to advance compassionate conservation educationThe foundation ceremony marked the start of a broader national effort to advance compassionate conservation education.
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Vantara, the wildlife conservation initiative founded by Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, on Friday announced the setting up of a university, which will be dedicated to wildlife and veterinary sciences, in Jamnagar.

The foundation stone for the university was laid by Anant, his wife Radhika and his father and Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, coinciding with the former’s 31st birthday.

A statement, quoting Anant Ambani, said, “The future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life

with compassion, knowledge, and skill. There is a need to build greater capability in animal care.”

The foundation ceremony, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions, brought together representatives from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Anant Ambani’s teachers and mentors. Vantara University will unite diverse disciplines within a single academic ecosystem, rooted in real-world conservation practices.

According to Vantara, the university will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship, and specialised programmes in disciplines such as wildlife medicine and surgery, behavioural sciences, genetics, epidemiology, conservation policy and One Health.

The university will seek to integrate field-based conservation practices with academic training, drawing on Vantara’s experience in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

Vantara said the university will offer scholarships for students from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds.

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Representatives from academia, science, and conservation attended the foundation-laying ceremony.

The foundation ceremony, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions, brought together representatives from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Anant Ambani’s teachers and mentors. The foundation ceremony, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions, brought together representatives from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Anant Ambani’s teachers and mentors.

The university will be supported by clinical and research infrastructure, international collaborations and a residential campus, with a focus on what the organisation described as “action-oriented research” in wildlife health and conservation. It announced the launch of ‘Vantara University Founding Fellows’ and ‘Every Life Matters’ scholarships.

Vantara said the university is envisioned as a long-term platform for education, research and innovation in wildlife conservation and ecosystem management.

The wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, which recently completed its first year, spans 3,500 acres and houses about 150,000 animals.

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