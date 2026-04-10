Vantara announces university of wildlife and veterinary sciences in Jamnagar

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Vantara, the wildlife conservation initiative founded by Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, on Friday announced the setting up of a university, which will be dedicated to wildlife and veterinary sciences, in Jamnagar.
The foundation stone for the university was laid by Anant, his wife Radhika and his father and Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, coinciding with the former’s 31st birthday.
A statement, quoting Anant Ambani, said, “The future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life
with compassion, knowledge, and skill. There is a need to build greater capability in animal care.”
According to Vantara, the university will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship, and specialised programmes in disciplines such as wildlife medicine and surgery, behavioural sciences, genetics, epidemiology, conservation policy and One Health.
The university will seek to integrate field-based conservation practices with academic training, drawing on Vantara’s experience in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.
Vantara said the university will offer scholarships for students from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds.
Representatives from academia, science, and conservation attended the foundation-laying ceremony.
The university will be supported by clinical and research infrastructure, international collaborations and a residential campus, with a focus on what the organisation described as “action-oriented research” in wildlife health and conservation. It announced the launch of ‘Vantara University Founding Fellows’ and ‘Every Life Matters’ scholarships.
Vantara said the university is envisioned as a long-term platform for education, research and innovation in wildlife conservation and ecosystem management.
The wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, which recently completed its first year, spans 3,500 acres and houses about 150,000 animals.
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