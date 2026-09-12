Vande Mataram row: Gujarat Speaker orders privilege proceedings against Congress MLA 

Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly Shankar Chaudhary on Friday decided to initiate Privilege Committee proceedings against Congress MLA Imran Khedawala for “disrespecting Vande Mataram” by sitting midway through the recitation of the national song in the House on the first day of the monsoon session.

Passing an order in this regard on the last day of the monsoon session on Friday, the Speaker referred the matter to the Privilege Committee, asking it to investigate the same and submit a report before the House.

The Speaker passed the order while acting on a point of order raised by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi against Khedawala, who represents the Jamalpur-Khadia seat in Ahmedabad and is the lone Muslim MLA in the 182-member assembly.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

On the first day of Gujarat Assembly’s monsoon session on Wednesday, Khdawala sat down after completion of the second stanza of the Vande Mataram, during the customary rendition of the song in the House. Some other members of the Congress were also present in the House, but all of them stood up through the rendition of the entire song.

Speaking to the media, Khedawala had defended his act, stating that it was his personal decision.

Congress leaders had distanced themselves from Khedawala’s act, saying that it was his personal decision and that it was not the stand of the Congress.

Taking objection to Khedawala’s act, Sanghavi had moved a Point of Order against him, calling the matter “very serious”.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking on the Point of Order, Congress leaders Amit Chavda and Shailesh Parmar had expressed regret over the incident while affirming that it was not the stand of the Congress.

What speaker says

Speaker Chaudhary announced his decision to refer the matter to the Privilege Committee, while holding that Khedawala had openly violated the established standards of conduct of the House.

“…I have seen the video footage of the House. Imran Khedawala had stood up along with other members when Vande Mataram’s recitation began. However, then in the midway of Vande Mataram he sat down on his seat. Thus, despite the recitation of Vande Mataram being ongoing in the Legislative Assembly, the member, instead of standing up to maintain its dignity, sat in his place and opposed the recitation of the song Vande Mataram. This is not merely a matter of an individual’s behavior, but rather of an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly who has taken an oath to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as established by law, and to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India.”

The Speaker also said that there are higher expectations from a person who has taken a constitutional oath of office as a legislator to adhere to the Constitution of India, its established national symbols, and the applicable rules and standards of conduct.

Story continues below this ad

“This incident became extremely serious as it occurred in the State Legislative Assembly, the supreme institution of democracy,” he said.

Chaudhary also said that in accordance with the directives of the Government of India, the six-stanza version of Vande Mataram has been sung in the House since February 2026.

“It is the duty of all of us to uphold this noble tradition and decorum, and we all abide by it…Imran Khedawala has blatantly violated these established norms of decorum and conduct in the House and has committed contempt of the House,” he said.

He also mentioned that Khedawala had given media bytes on his act, but remained absent when Sanghavi raised the Point of Order in the House and forfeited the opportunity to clarify his stand.

Story continues below this ad

“It stands established that the member committed this act intentionally. Furthermore, it is improper for the member to offer his clarification to the media instead of presenting it before the House,” the Speaker said.

Chaudhary also stated, “Despite instructions being issued from the Chair before the singing of Vande Mataram began asking everyone to stand in their places, the member (Khedawala) intentionally disregarded the Chair’s directive.”

Privileges Committee of Gujarat Assembly

The Privileges Committee of Gujarat Assembly is headed by BJP MLA from Bhuj constituency Keshubhai Patel and has six other members. Five of the members are from BJP – Aniruddha Dave, Mahesh Kaswala, Jethabhai Ahir, Keyur Rokadiya and Kishor Kanani. The sole Congress member in the committee is Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani.

A senior official of the Gujarat Assembly said that the act of Khedawala is more or less established and he himself has admitted it before the media.

Story continues below this ad

“So now, the committee is expected to give him a hearing while following the principle of natural justice before preparing its report and recommendation for submission to the House. The Committee is also expected to decide the gravity of the issue. Suppose, he (Khedawala) accepts his mistake before the committee and tenders an apology, the gravity decreases,” the official said.

Sources said that the possibility of expulsion of Khedawala from the House cannot be ruled out.

When contacted, panel head Keshubhai Patel said they will begin the process of investigation after formally getting the order of the Speaker.