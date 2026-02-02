2 run over by Vande Bharat train in Rajkot

A team of the Rajkot City Police soon reached the spot while bystanders helped by calling an ambulance that took the three to Rajkot Civil Hospital. (Source: Express Photo/ enhanced by AI)

Two youths were killed and one person was “in critical condition” after they were knocked down by the Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express in Rajkot on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at 4:45 pm on Monday in the section between Ribada and Bhaktinagar stations of the Bhavnagar Division of Western Railway (WR), railway officials said.

An officer at the Aji Dam police station identified the deceased as Sandeep Patel (20) and Sandeep Koli (23) and said Kapil Patel (23) was under treatment.

A team of the Rajkot City Police soon reached the spot while bystanders helped by calling an ambulance that took the three to Rajkot Civil Hospital.