2 run over by Vande Bharat train in Rajkot

Two youths were killed and one person was “in critical condition” after they were knocked down by the Veraval-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express in Rajkot on Monday, police said.
The incident took place at 4:45 pm on Monday in the section between Ribada and Bhaktinagar stations of the Bhavnagar Division of Western Railway (WR), railway officials said.
An officer at the Aji Dam police station identified the deceased as Sandeep Patel (20) and Sandeep Koli (23) and said Kapil Patel (23) was under treatment.
A team of the Rajkot City Police soon reached the spot while bystanders helped by calling an ambulance that took the three to Rajkot Civil Hospital.
A senior doctor told The Indian Express that two men had been brought dead while the third had suffered multiple injuries and was “in critical condition.”
The three youths worked at a factory situated near the railway tracks in the Gondal Chowkdi area of Rajkot city, police said.
A railway official confirmed that the train had stopped at 4:48 pm and had remained at the accident spot for 29 minutes before continuing its journey towards Rajkot and then to Sabarmati station in Ahmedabad.
