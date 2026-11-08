A glass window on a Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat was shattered on Diwali morning after a stone-pelting incident in Amreli district.

Officials said that the angle at which the projectile hit, coupled with the speed of the train that was passing through a largely rural area, allowed the stone to go through both the inner and outer glass panes of the window. Vande Bharat windows have two sheets of toughened glass.

This was the third stone-pelting incident on a Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat in the last four months. Both the previous incidents took place on the 22961/ 22962 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express, in August and October this year in Surat, South Gujarat.