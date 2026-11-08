Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujar... Read More
A glass window on a Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat was shattered on Diwali morning after a stone-pelting incident in Amreli district.
Officials said that the angle at which the projectile hit, coupled with the speed of the train that was passing through a largely rural area, allowed the stone to go through both the inner and outer glass panes of the window. Vande Bharat windows have two sheets of toughened glass.
This was the third stone-pelting incident on a Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat in the last four months. Both the previous incidents took place on the 22961/ 22962 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express, in August and October this year in Surat, South Gujarat.
The Diwali day incident took place between Khijadiya and Chital railway stations in Amreli district. A local police officer said that the incident was reported near Lathi, which is 13 km from Khijadiya.
An official from the Bhavnagar Division of Western Railway (WR) confirmed that train number 26901/26902 Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express has been impacted by the incident while transiting through Amreli while heading towards its next stop at Dhola railway station in Junagadh.
The window was located in E2 coach, next to seats 9 and 10. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) are investigating the incident.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ajay Sharma, Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC) of Bhavnagar Division of WR, said, “Earlier today, there was an incident on the Vande Bharat Express, and our teams are out checking for the exact time and place where the incident took place near Khijadiya.”
When asked how the stone had managed to shatter both panes of the window, DSC Sharma said, “The angle of the stone hitting the window and speed of the train factored into the impact on the glass.”
This Vande Bharat train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2025. The route of the train was changed in June 2026 from the original Viramgam-Surendranagar-Rajkot-Jetalsar-Junagadh route to the current Botad- Jetalsar-Junagadh route.