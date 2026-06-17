Vande Bharat, public buses and car pooling: Gujarat takes austerity steps for annual school enrolment drive

The Gujarat government has issued a directive asking officials to use public transport including Vande Bharat train service, state transport buses and car pooling for travelling as part of its annual school enrolment drive – Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani – to be organised between June 23 and 25.

The 24th edition of Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani, to be organised simultaneously in rural and urban areas across Balvatikas, government and grant-in aid primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, Gyan Shakti residential schools and Raksha Shakti residential schools, is focussed on tracking and enrolling 6.41 lakh drop-out students from Class 1 to X in the state in the 2025-26 academic year.

As a part of the enrolment drive, Cabinet Ministers, IAS, IPS and IFS officers, local administrators, elected members and nearly 2 lakh government teachers fan out across the state ensuring children are enrolled to government schools.

“In view of the current global circumstances, it is requested to use Vande Bharat trains in the districts where the services are available and public transport system in other districts as far as possible,” the circular issued by the education department to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries across departments stated.

“The officials going to the same district will be able to use car pooling. The arrangements for car pooling will have to be made by the respective departments. When the officials reach the allotted district, the District Collector, District Development Officer or the Commissioner will make arrangements for transportation and other ancillary matters as per the allotted route,” the directive read.

Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003-04 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In addition to ensuring the dropouts are brought back to the mainstream of education, it will ensure that 29 lakh students studying in Class V, VIII and X till 2025-16 are admitted to the subsequent classes, an official said.

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“The principal of the primary or secondary school in coordination with the principal of the nearby secondary and higher secondary school shall monitor whether the students who have passed Class V, VIII and X have secured admission there. These details have to be provided by the concerned block resource centre or cluster resource centre (BRC or CRC) coordinator to the dignitaries attending the Praveshotsav. The parents of such children shall be contacted by the concerned primary, secondary and higher secondary school principals, teachers, concerned BRC/CRC coordinators. And the principal of the primary school concerned will have to ensure their attendance at the concerned secondary or higher secondary school on the day of the drive,” the protocol to be followed during the enrolment drive, issued by the education department, read.

The state government has estimated that around 11.45 lakh children will be admitted in Class I for the academic session 2026-27.