Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle in Gujarat

This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago.

After a brief halt, the Vande Bharat Express train resumed journey at 6.35 pm. (File Photo)

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit a cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening, a railway official said. The collision caused a minor dent to the train’s front panel, he added.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the incident occurred near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi around 6.23 pm.

“There was a minor dent in the front portion with no operational issues. The dent will be attended to tonight,” he said.

Ahmedabad

After a brief halt, the train resumed journey at 6.35 pm.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:23:48 am
