Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Values must be instilled from the moment a child is conceived: Ayurvedic physician

Reasons for the high crime rate in the society is the neglect of value cultivation in young children, said Dr Monika Vasani, Ayurvedic physician and founder of a Garbh Sanskar centre in Surat, Monday.

Vasani was delivering a seminar on the importance of Garbh Sanskar, describing the values to be instilled in the womb, organised by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) women's wing.

“One of the reasons for the high crime rate in society is the neglect of value cultivation in young children. As per Socrates, child development starts in the mother’s womb. Comparing a young child to a seed, Pramukh Swami Maharaj said that any improvement must occur in the seed and not the mature tree. Similarly, values must be instilled from the moment a child is conceived,” Dr Vasani was quoted in a release shared by BAPS.

Elaborating upon the need to foster values in children, she said, “That is why according to Hinduism, Garbh Sanskar is the first of the 16 sacraments for individuals.”

“Even modern medical science says that 80 per cent of the development of a child is in the womb. So ideally, if we spend 100 years teaching new values to an individual after they are born it would still not yield the same results as the values a foetus gets while in the womb,” she added.

“A child in the womb can hear from the fourth month. Scientists have proved that cells responsible for hearing are attached to the top layer of skin on the body. This automatically increases the child’s grasping power in the womb resulting in the formation of lifelong impressions,” she claimed.

More from Ahmedabad

Others participants at the event included Dr Neeta Goswami, former Chairperson GCCI, Ahmedabad and Jayshree Mehta, former collaborator with UNESCO and the UN in scientific policy planning, new project implications and gender equality.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 23:11 IST
