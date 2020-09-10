Valuables worth Rs 31 L stolen from house of former minister’s son

Yogendra Makwana is former Rajya Sabha MP and has also served as Union minister. (Express Archive)

Unknown persons broke into the house of former Union minister Yogendra Makwana’s son in Thaltej of Ahmedabad on Tuesday and took away cash and valuables worth Rs 31 lakh, police said.

According to an FIR lodged at Sola High Court police station, the theft took place at a bungalow in Shangri-La Bungalows Society near Shell petrol pump in Thaltej around 1 pm on Tuesday where Bharat Makwana, son of Yogendra Makwana lives with his family.

Yogendra Makwana is former Rajya Sabha MP and has also served as Union minister.

According to police, the Makwana family left for the United States on August 23 and the bungalow was occupied by only house helps, cook and driver.

“As per complaint received, unknown persons entered the house between September 5 and September 7, broke open the locks of master bedroom and children’s room by removing window grills to steal cash and jewellery worth Rs 31 lakh… Since the owners were away in the US, the house was being looked after two house helps, one driver, one cook and two security guards,” said an officer at Sola HC Police Station.

“The owner was contacted and an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 454 for house trespass, 457 for trespass to committ offence and 380 for theft in dwelling house. We are checking CCTV footage and also questioning the staff employed by the owners,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd